Traders Buy Large Volume of IDEXX Laboratories Call Options (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,242 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,034% compared to the typical daily volume of 286 call options.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,030 shares of company stock worth $14,003,913. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $551.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $501.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $548.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

