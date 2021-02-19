TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TCON traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 496,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,992.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc purchased 520,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,996.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,028,568 shares of company stock worth $9,109,339. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

