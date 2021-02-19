Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Craig Hallum

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSEM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $31.69 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 57.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 580,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 211,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
