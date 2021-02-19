Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Craig Hallum

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSEM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $31.69 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 57.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 580,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 211,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.