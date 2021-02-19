Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Posts Earnings Results

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. Tower Semiconductor updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

