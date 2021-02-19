Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the January 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE TYG opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $67.44.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.2% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 84,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 16.5% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $342,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.