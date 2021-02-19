Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366,009 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,777 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $157,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $483.62. The stock had a trading volume of 44,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,235. The company has a market cap of $232.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $479.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

