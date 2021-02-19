Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,759,167 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759,167 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.83% of Sun Life Financial worth $215,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SLF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.10. 3,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,066. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

