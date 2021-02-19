Toronto Dominion Bank Has $483.29 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 161.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $483,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Cowen upped their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

INTC traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.86. 773,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,950,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The stock has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

