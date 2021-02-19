Toronto Dominion Bank Has $130.33 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,791,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,089 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $130,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 15,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 61,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 349,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098,251. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

