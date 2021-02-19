Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,542 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $112,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,306,736. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

