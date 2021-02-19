Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 11,586 iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 943,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,026,000 after buying an additional 174,499 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 260,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 192,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 34,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $108.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.03.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

