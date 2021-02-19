Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 24,969 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5,806.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 821.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,685,000 after buying an additional 3,446,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Corteva by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after buying an additional 896,582 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

