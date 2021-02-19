Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $641,000 in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 52,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 451,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 118,453 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,167,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 367,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 204,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

NYSE:GPK opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GPK. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.