Tompkins Financial Corp Has $999,000 Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1,948.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88,734 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $49.94.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

