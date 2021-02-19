Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,348 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.9% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,042.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,434 shares of company stock worth $5,949,213. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

NYSE:AJG opened at $118.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.