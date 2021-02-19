Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 3,419.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $2,184,000.

NYSE GWRE opened at $125.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.67. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -320.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $572,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,107.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

