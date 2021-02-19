Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 8,685 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,685 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,788 shares of company stock worth $6,549,402. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $167.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.18. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $166.49.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

