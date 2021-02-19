Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

