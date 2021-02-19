Toby Strauss Acquires 65,900 Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) insider Toby Strauss purchased 65,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £199,677 ($260,879.28).

Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 294 ($3.84) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 299.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 270.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 365 ($4.77). The company has a market cap of £892.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.05%.

BRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 364 ($4.76).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

