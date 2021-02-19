TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Shares Gap Down to $6.58

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.58 ($0.09), but opened at GBX 6.20 ($0.08). TMT Investments shares last traded at GBX 6.24 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,857 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 million and a P/E ratio of 825.00.

In related news, insider Alexander Selegenev sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 830 ($10.84), for a total value of £30,710 ($40,122.81).

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

