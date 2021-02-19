TitanSwap Achieves Market Cap of $65.63 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 60.5% against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $65.63 million and $2.69 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00064764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.10 or 0.00838554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00035676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00056632 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00020342 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00043784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.36 or 0.04969994 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

