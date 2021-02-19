Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Shares Gap Down to $3.06

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $2.69. Timber Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 68,191 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

