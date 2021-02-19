Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Downgraded by Benchmark to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tilray from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.98.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Tilray has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

