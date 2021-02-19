Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Downgraded by Benchmark to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tilray from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.98.
Shares of Tilray stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Tilray has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.12.
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
