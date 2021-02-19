thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €12.60 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.51 ($12.36).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €10.89 ($12.81) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.63. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

