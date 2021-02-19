Thor Explorations Ltd. (THX.V) (CVE:THX) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Thor Explorations Ltd. (THX.V) (CVE:THX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.20, but opened at C$0.22. Thor Explorations Ltd. (THX.V) shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 34,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$136.71 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Thor Explorations Ltd. (THX.V) (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project that comprises mining and exploration licenses covering an area of 17.2 square kilometers located in Osun State, Nigeria.

