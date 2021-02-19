THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.42

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 14760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded THK from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

