TheStreet Upgrades Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) to “C-“

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.78. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $7.75.
About Astrotech
Featured Story: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.