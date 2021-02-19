TheStreet Upgrades Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) to “C-“

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.78. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

