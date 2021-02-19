Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) (CVE:TLT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.31

Shares of Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) (CVE:TLT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 990512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of C$63.33 million and a PE ratio of -6.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19.

Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) (CVE:TLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancer in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical laser systems and other technologies for the activation of PDCs; designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

