The Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Raised to $23.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of WU opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

