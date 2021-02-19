The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Argus

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Argus from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.26.

DIS opened at $183.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $332.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.85. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,094,643 shares of company stock worth $194,043,480. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

