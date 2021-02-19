The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 173,284 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 4.6% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $159,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,094,643 shares of company stock valued at $194,043,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.26.

DIS opened at $183.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.09, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.82 and a 200 day moving average of $147.85. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

