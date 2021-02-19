The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading 6.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $730.00 to $880.00. The company traded as high as $921.12 and last traded at $903.35. 2,371,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 763,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $846.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $741.90.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total transaction of $1,326,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,243,117.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,592 shares of company stock valued at $155,572,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $809.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $682.42.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

