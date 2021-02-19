The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $880.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $800.00 to $880.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $691.43.

TTD stock opened at $846.50 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.90, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $809.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $682.42.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,003,618.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total value of $2,302,086.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,105,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,592 shares of company stock worth $155,572,080. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 200,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,628 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

