The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $880.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $800.00 to $880.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $691.43.
TTD stock opened at $846.50 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.90, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $809.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $682.42.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,003,618.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total value of $2,302,086.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,105,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,592 shares of company stock worth $155,572,080. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 200,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,628 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
