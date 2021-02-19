The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells $35,946,431.28 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total value of $35,946,431.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,108,616.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total transaction of $23,164,829.75.

On Thursday, January 28th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06.

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total transaction of $38,097,061.86.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total transaction of $874,834.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $846.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 289.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $809.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $682.42.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 200,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after buying an additional 128,628 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

