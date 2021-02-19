The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.42

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.42 and last traded at $60.37, with a volume of 56391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 91,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,120,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,035,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

