The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,645 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.99. The company had a trading volume of 136,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

