The Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.25-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.30. The Southern also updated its FY 2024

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-4.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Bank of America raised The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE SO traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.49. 31,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,614. The Southern has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

