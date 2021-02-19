The Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues Earnings Results

The Southern (NYSE:SO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

SO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 56,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37.

Get The Southern alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.