The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Board of Directors Authorizes Share Repurchase Program

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of SHW opened at $726.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $721.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $731.84.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

