The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.24. The Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 82,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,471,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $129.53 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.15. The company has a market capitalization of $318.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

