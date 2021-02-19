The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were up 5.2% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $29.08. Approximately 9,117,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,551,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MOS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the third quarter worth $51,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,612,000 after buying an additional 1,539,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 9,272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,318,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after buying an additional 1,304,633 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Mosaic by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after buying an additional 1,129,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,629 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

