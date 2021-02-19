The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of The Mosaic stock traded down $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,438,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

