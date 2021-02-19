The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,865 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,111,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,671,000 after purchasing an additional 130,949 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $130.90 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $149.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.77.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King lowered The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

