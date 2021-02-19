The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to post $118.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.50 million and the lowest is $116.01 million. The Lovesac posted sales of $92.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year sales of $309.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.07 million to $311.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $383.47 million, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $394.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $12,707,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $7,840,184.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 859,197 shares of company stock valued at $36,598,021 in the last three months. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 2,742.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 668,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 16.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.51. 508,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,674. The company has a market cap of $800.37 million, a PE ratio of -405.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $61.72.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

