The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.80 Million

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to post $118.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.50 million and the lowest is $116.01 million. The Lovesac posted sales of $92.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year sales of $309.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.07 million to $311.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $383.47 million, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $394.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $12,707,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $7,840,184.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 859,197 shares of company stock valued at $36,598,021 in the last three months. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 2,742.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 668,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 16.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.51. 508,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,674. The company has a market cap of $800.37 million, a PE ratio of -405.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $61.72.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.