The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of The Hershey worth $28,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 50.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after purchasing an additional 550,580 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,339,000 after acquiring an additional 78,338 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after acquiring an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198,861 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256 over the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

Shares of HSY opened at $152.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.34.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

