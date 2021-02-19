The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.70 ($33.76) price objective on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.19 ($46.11).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €38.47 ($45.26) on Monday. United Internet AG has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

