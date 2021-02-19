The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.86 ($4.54).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a one year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

