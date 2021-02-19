The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Down 14%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s stock price was down 14% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 19,245,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 4,883,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $895.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

