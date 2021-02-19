The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners raised The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of XONE opened at $39.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $763.07 million, a P/E ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53.

In other news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in The ExOne by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The ExOne by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The ExOne by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

