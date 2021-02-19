The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was upgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $233.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.83.

CLX stock opened at $189.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.45.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Clorox news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,261 shares of company stock valued at $94,009,663 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Professional Planning purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

